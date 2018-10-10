ROAD TEST: We tried the new $700 Dyson 'Airwrap' hair tool and it's... different.

Let’s get the price bit out of the way right outta the gates. This new hair tool is $700.

$700. That’s a week’s rent, maybe two. It’s return flights to Bali. It’s 200 coffees.

So what the hell does it do? Good question.

The Airwrap Styler uses jets of air (unsurprisingly – air is Dyson’s shtick) to allow you to create curls, waves or smooth hair all with the one wand (and a few handy attachments).

Even more interesting, it's used on damp hair, and with minimal heat - the air is doing most of the hard work.

Why?

The Dyson team researched current styling technologies and identified three areas for improvement - tangled hair (we've all seen the YouTube videos), temperature damage (some straighteners get as hot as 230 degrees), and weak and unruly airflow (= frizz or limp hair).

So instead of using really high temperatures on dry hair like most hair styling tools, this guy combines air (and fancy air flow technology called the Coanda effect), warm heat and damp hair to reset the bonds in each strand to the shape you want - minus the damage.

“As stylists, we often see the damage that extreme heat can have on hair. Many women have had to compromise on the condition of their hair to create the styles they want," Peter Thomsen, celebrity hair stylist said in a Dyson brand statement.

What struck me immediately when I first got to play with the tool was that I hadn't seen anything like it before. And I've been doing beauty for a long time.