Dr Trisha Stratford just shared the real reason she quit MAFS, and we have so much... respect.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

Dr Trisha Stratford has been a key part of Married At First Sight since the day it aired.

As the resident neuropsychotherapist, Dr Trisha paired up a number of couples over the past seven seasons of the show alongside her fellow 'relationship experts' John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

While the success rate of these pairings is abysmally low, there have been a handful of couples that have gone on to get real-married and even have kids.

Watch the trailer for the latest season of Married At First Sight. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Dr Trisha had always been supportive of the show and championed its successes, which was why it came as a big surprise when she stepped back and announced she was leaving last year.

In a statement at the time, Dr Trisha shared, "After seven seasons of Married At First Sight I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy".

"I’ve been involved right from the beginning in the challenge of bringing this social experiment to television. The program provides a platform for an ongoing conversation on relationships and I wish the program continued success and hope future participants find everlasting love," she added.

But it seems that there were other reasons for Dr Trisha quitting the show.

Listen to Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Laura and Kee discuss why everyone has picked the wrong MAFS villain. Post continues after podcast.

In a new interview with Woman's Day NZ, Dr Trisha says that Married At First Sight at times made her "feel sick" and that she couldn't continue in good conscience, knowing the psychological damage the show has on its brides and grooms.