Divorce and a bunch of TV shows: Everything we know about MAFS sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

A brand new season of Married At First Sight is hitting our screens tomorrow night. And yes, we've been secretly counting down the days too.

The new season will see a fresh crop of contestants trying to find love on national TV and in a fun new twist (*cough attempt to boost ratings*) the show is introducing a new expert.

That's right, certified clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla will be joining John Aiken and Mel Schilling on the couch this season.

But it won't be the first time Alessandra has been on TV. The 46-year-old Puerto Rican sexologist has actually appeared on a number of TV shows and even hosted her own radio show. Oh, and she's also written five bestselling books in her spare time.

Watch the trailer for the new season of Married At First Sight below. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

If the trailers are anything to go by, it looks like Alessandra has a bunch of new ideas for the contestants this season. In one clip, she's even shown asking a couple to cup eachother's... genitals. So that should be interesting.

Ahead of the show's premiere, here's everything we know about the new MAFS sexologist Alessandra Rampolla (including the rumoured twist about her).

What happened to MAFS expert Dr Trisha Stratford?

Ok, before we get stuck into everything we know about Alessandra Rampolla, lets quickly go over what happened to former MAFS expert Dr Trisha Stratford.

Long-time MAFS fans will know that Trish has been on the show since the very first season. And over the years, she's been known to ask contestants more... erm, intimate questions.

Unfortunately, in September last year, Trish announced that she decided to leave her days of fake marriages behind her and focus on her research.