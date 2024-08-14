John Aiken married his wife 17 years ago. It began under tragic circumstances.

While we all know John Aiken for dishing out relationship advice on Married at First Sight, little is known about his own marriage to Kelly Swanson-Roe.

The track-record for couples lasting on MAFS is pretty… dire… but John has been married to his wife for 17 years.

This week, John celebrated Kelly's 50 birthday. "Happy 50th to this amazing woman! I've loved watching you shine Kels over the past 20 years. Always in love," he wrote to his wife.

But the story of the pair meeting came from tragic circumstances. Swanson-Roe lost her first husband, Jon Roe, when he was killed — along with 20 others — at the age of 30 in a canyoning accident in Switzerland.