"Our little man has arrived." MAFS' Jules and Cam have welcomed their first child.

Married at First Sight's golden couple Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have welcome their first child together.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Saturday morning, Jules uploaded a video montage of herself and Cam preparing for birth, then their baby's tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

And in the caption of the video, she announced the name they chose.

"#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you, Oliver Chase Merchant," she wrote.

"Our little man has arrived. #surprise #itsaboy healthy and beautiful and my heart is full.

"We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him," Jules continued.

The couple, who met and fell in love on the reality dating show, announced the news that they were expecting a child together in April's issue of Stellar Magazine.

“We are having a baby!… And we couldn’t be happier! I’m already so in love with my bump!” Jules shared on Instagram when promoting the issue.