This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

'Troubled teens' are a favourite topic on Dr Phil.

And anyone who's spent their days off work sick watching daytime television will know Dr Phil McGraw often sends these teens, who mostly happen to be young girls living with trauma, to various 'treatment programs'.

One of these is Turn-About Ranch in Escalante, Utah, a working cattle ranch facing multiple allegations of sexual, physical and mental abuse by former attendees.

Watch: Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, on her experience at Turn-About Ranch. Post continues below video.



Video via YouTube.

It began with allegations of sexual abuse from Hannah Archuleta, a former teen resident of the ranch, who attended after appearing on Dr Phil in 2019, when she was 17.

She is suing Turn-About for negligence, represented by high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, after alleging that within two weeks of her arrival, a man working at the ranch groped her.

"Within the first two weeks at Turn-About Ranch, a male staff member came up behind me and suddenly grabbed my butt," Archuleta said.

"I decided not to tell anyone because I was scared of being punished, and I hoped that he would not touch me again. Sadly, I was wrong."

After a second alleged assault, Archuleta reported it to staff and claimed they "took no remedial action" and "retaliated" by subjecting her to further abuse.

"I was required to spend extra time picking up horse manure, walking in circles around a horse corral, and sitting at a desk facing a wall for hours," she stated.

"I also had to do forced labour outside in below-freezing temperatures and sleep on a wooden plank with no pillow."