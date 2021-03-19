"I thought he was going to kill me." Armie Hammer has been accused of rape.

This post contains references of sexual assault and graphic sexual violence, and may be triggering to some readers.

A 24-year-old woman has accused Armie Hammer of "violently" raping and physically abusing her during their on-and-off relationship.

Speaking at a press conference alongside lawyer Gloria Allred on Thursday, the woman, who goes by the name Effie, alleged the actor raped her in 2017 when she was 20 years old.

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face," she said through tears.

Armie Hammer tells Conan O'Brien about his 2011 arrest.



Video via NBC.

"He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent. For example, he beat my feet with a crop so they would hurt with every step I took for the next week," she continued.

"During those four hours I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me."

According to Effie, the alleged assault ended after four hours, when Hammer "left with no concern for my wellbeing".

Effie, who is now based in Europe, shared she first met Hammer on Facebook in 2016. Afterwards, they had an on-and-off relationship for four years.

"The relationship progressed rapidly, and the emotions from both sides became really intense. Looking back, it is now clear to me he was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself. He would often test my devotion to him, slyly removing and crossing my boundaries, as he became increasingly more violent," Effie alleged in the press conference.

"I have lived in fear of him, and I have tried to dismiss his actions as a twisted kind of love. His abuse traumatised me," she added.

"He abused me mentally, emotionally, and sexually."

After making her statement, Effie's lawyer, Gloria Allred, shared a photo of Effie and Hammer in Los Angeles prior to the assault in 2017.