Paris Hilton, Kat Von D, and the "torturous" Provo Canyon School for troubled teens.

Content warning: This post deals with abuse and may be triggering to some readers.

Last month, Paris Hilton pulled back the curtain on her life in her YouTube documentary, This Is Paris.

The Hilton Hotel heiress, who is often regarded as the original influencer, became 'famous for being famous' by using what she refers to as her on-screen "rich, dumb blonde" act.

But in This Is Paris, Hilton showed her real personality, admitting that she has spent the past two decades playing a character.

Watch the trailer for Paris Hilton's new documentary, This Is Paris, below.



Video via YouTube.

"I'm so used to like, playing a character that it's hard for me be normal," the 39-year-old shared in the documentary.

"Everything I’ve ever done before was more of me just playing that character again. But with this I really just wanted to pull the curtain back and show my real life and talk about things that were very hard to talk about."

While the documentary was originally intended to showcase an unvarnished side of Paris Hilton, the focus of the documentary soon turned to Hilton's experience at Provo Canyon School, a treatment centre for "troubled youths" in Utah.

After moving to New York City with her family as a teenager, Hilton had become increasingly involved in the local party scene, and her parents were concerned.

"I think I just got addicted to the nightlife," she explained in This is Paris. "I felt accepted. I just felt like the queen of the night. That's where I really became Paris."

Hilton's parents, Kathy and Rick, sent her to a number of different programs and 'emotional growth schools' for 'troubled teens', including an outdoor wilderness program which involved "basically doing manual labour all day long".