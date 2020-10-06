Is Donald Trump "incapacitated"? The conflicting messages about the president's condition.

There are conflicting stories about the condition of President Donald Trump, with one Stanford University law professor saying the drug he has been administered may have left him “incapacitated”.

Since confirming his infection on Friday, Trump's health has been the subject of a slew of speculation by the press and public alike - thanks in part to the president and his physician's conflicting messages about his condition.

On Monday, local time, Trump was discharged from hospital despite his physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, telling reporters he was not "out of the woods yet".

It comes after the president's medical team confirmed on Saturday that he had been prescribed the powerful drug, dexamethasone, which is an anti-inflammatory and anti-swelling drug used for a diversity of diseases. For those infected with COVID-19, it is only used in severe cases.

Donald Trump on Sunday visited his supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Image: AAP.

Stanford University’s Michele Dauber drew on her own experience with the drug to further add conjecture.

"I was treated with Dexamethasone following brain surgery. It is (as my team told me) a drug that seriously messes with your mind. It is a bad drug. I could not wait to get off it. Unfortunately you have to wean off which takes time. Trump is incapacitated," the professor said on Twitter.