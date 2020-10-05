Contradictory claims and a 'surprise visit': Everything we know about Donald Trump's condition.

On Friday afternoon (AEST), Donald Trump confirmed in a tweet that he and wife Melania had tested positive for coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The virus that has killed more than 200,000 people in America alone had finally reached the president, with many unsurprised by the news given Trump's lack of concern for social distancing, mask wearing or large crowds.

But now that he has contracted the highly contagious disease, there's no denying that the president sits in a very dangerous demographic: He's 74 and clinically overweight.

America's own statistics from January through May shows that about 64.7 per cent of Covid-19 patients with underlying health conditions in his age group have required hospitalisation, and 31.7 per cent have died.

Over the weekend we've been fed information from Trump's doctors, White House staff, hidden 'sources' and Trump himself about how he is coping with the disease, but there's been more than one contradictory report.

Here's how the last few days have unfolded: