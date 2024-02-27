Domestic violence is not a 'crime of passion'.





This story discusses domestic violence.

'A crime of passion'.

That’s how head of NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb described the double murder of 26-year-old Jesse Baird and his partner, 29-year-old Luke Davies.

The couple was allegedly murdered by serving police officer, Beau Lamarre-Condon, who reportedly dated Baird for a short period time last year.

The NSW Police Commissioner's comments have sparked an intense backlash from anti-domestic violence advocates who object to the use of language which in effect, romanitises and justifies domestic violence.

"A loving couple in Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have had their lives stolen from them, their bodies yet to be located," advocate, Tarang Chawla, whose sister was murdered by her partner, posted to his Instagram page.

"And the man alleged to be responsible for ending their lives is a currently servicing police officer whose actions have been reduced to a crime of passion, instead of a vengeful act of power, control and entitlement over others,"