The insidious domestic violence act we need to start talking about.

Following a harrowing start to 2024 for alleged domestic violence murders, Australians were once again left devastated after missing couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were also allegedly murdered. Baird's former partner, Beau Lamarre-Condon, a police officer, has been arrested and charged with their murders.

Lamarre-Condon, 28, allegedly shot the couple in Baird's Paddington home, before handing himself into police several days later, following an investigation into the couple's disappearance.

The investigation prompted reports from Baird's friends that the 26-year-old had described being allegedly stalked by his ex, which led to police identifying Lamarre-Condon as a person of interest in the Channel 10 television presenter's disappearance.

While police said there had been no official complaints made to authorities, Detective Superintendent, Daniel Doherty, said "worrying behaviour" from Lamarre-Condon had come to light since the couple vanished, according to AAP.