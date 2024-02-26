NSW Police will no longer march in Sydney's Mardi Gras parade.

The organisers of the Sydney Mardi Gras parade have asked police not to march in the annual LGBTQI event this weekend.

A representative for the police confirmed the decision on Monday night.

"The NSW Police Force has been advised that the Board of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has decided to withdraw the invitation to NSW Police to participate in this year's event," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"While disappointed with this outcome, NSW Police will continue to work closely with the LGBTIQA+ community and remain committed to working with organisers to provide a safe environment for all those participating in and supporting this Saturday's parade."

Debate over police participation in the Mardi Gras parade was reignited after an officer allegedly shot his ex-boyfriend and his new partner with his service gun.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, is behind bars after being charged with murdering his former partner, ex-Ten reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and the man's new boyfriend Luke Davies, 29, in Sydney on February 19.

Investigators allege Lamarre-Condon's crimes followed a months-long campaign of "predatory behaviour," culminating in the fatal double shooting.

The senior constable had previously marched in the parade with the NSW Police contingent.

"In recent days many have voiced their concerns ... on whether it can still be a space to protest, celebrate and advocate for equality, as well as to honour and grieve for those we've lost, given the NSW Police's participation in this year's event," the Mardi Gras board said in a statement shared with media outlets.

The board said police participation in the march "could intensify the current feelings of sorrow and distress" in the grieving community.

"Our community needs space to grieve the loss of Jesse and Luke who, before this tragedy, would have been here celebrating with us at the Festival."