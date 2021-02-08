Two water bottles and freezing cold showers: The story behind Rafael Nadal's rituals.

It’s no secret that tennis players are renowned for having bizarre match rituals and superstitions.

From demanding a particular "lucky ball", to wearing the same socks without washing them, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and dozens of other players are famous for their unique match quirks.

But when it comes to watching Rafael Nadal, the game often plays out like clockwork.

The men's world no. 2, who is currently competing at the Australian Open, has incredibly predictable behaviour on the court.

When Nadal arrives at each match, he plants his energy drink slightly in front of his water bottle with both labels perfectly facing the court. At every change of ends, he straightens his two water bottles – ensuring they’re perfectly aligned.

Before each and every serve, he places his hair behind his ear and fiddles with his shorts.

And after every single point, Nadal towels himself – even if he isn’t sweaty.

It’s an interesting line of behaviour that’s often led Nadal to be accused of deliberately wasting time to distract his opponents.

In fact, during a match at the Australian Open in 2020, Nick Kyrgios mimicked Nadal when the chair umpire gave him a time violation.

While playing against France’s Gilles Simon, the Australian tennis player pretended to tuck his hair behind his ears and picked at his underwear following the violation, mimicking Nadal’s habits.

Of course, one of Nadal’s most infamous court-side habits involves the specific placement of his water bottles.