From viral 'rituals' to a silent struggle with pain: Rafael Nadal's tennis career was never meant to happen.

Rafael Nadal, widely considered one of the best tennis players to have ever lived, has announced he will retire in 2024.

In an emotional press conference, the 36-year-old announced he is withdrawing from the upcoming French Open explaining it would be "impossible" to play with the injuries sustained earlier this year.

He's been off court since January, after injuring his left hip flexor, when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open.

“First thing, I’m not going to be able to play in Roland Garros," he told reporters.

“I was even working as much as possible every single day for the last four months, they have been very difficult months because we were not able to find a solution to the problems I had in Australia.

“Today I’m still in a position where I am not able to feel myself ready to compete at the standards I need to be to play Roland Garros... My goal and my ambition is to try and stop and give myself an opportunity to enjoy the next year that will probably be my last year in the professional tour,” Nadal said.

"I believe, if I keep going now, I will not be able to make it happen.”

