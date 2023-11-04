fashion

13 modest summer dresses that are anything but frumpy and dated.

Summer is often when people show skin. 

Mini skirts and shorts, cropped shirts and sheer fabrics are stock standard in most people's summer wardrobes.

But what about the people who want to dress more modestly? Where can they go?

Any woman who dresses modestly will tell you the struggle of finding a dress that doesn't have slits on the side, or cutouts around the waist. 

A lot of the time, they think they've found something, only to turn it around and discover a gaping hole at the back. 

While we often link modest dressing to Muslim, Jewish and Christian women, there are so many other non-religious reasons as to why someone would prefer to show less skin. 

Some professions require people to cover up. Others don't have any particular reason at all, they just enjoy conservative fashion.

Whatever the reason, women who choose to show less skin deserve the same amount of options as everyone else, and they should have choices in front of them that don't look 'frumpy and dated'. 

Fortunately, the modest clothing market is rapidly expanding. Every year during Fashion Week we see more and more dresses pop up that feature full sleeves and a maxi-length.

But not everyone has a designer budget, so we've curated a list of the best modest dresses at a more accessible price point. There are some exxy ones in there though, in case you want to treat yourself.

Happy shopping!

DISSH Hudson Black Sleeved Midi Dress, $189.99.

Image: DISSH.

The Fated Lloyd Midi Dress, $139.95.

Image: The Fated, The Iconic.

Witchery Cotton Broderie Dress, $299.95.

Image: Witchery.

SHEIKE Spring Romance Maxi Dress, $249.99.

Image: SHEIKE.

Forever New Imogen Tiered Wrap Midi Dress, $199.99.

Image: Forever New.

Sportsgirl Elle Linen Blend Printed Midi Dress, $99.95.

Image: Sportsgirl.

DISSH Flora Natural Crew Neck Knit Midi Dress, $159.99.

Image: DISSH.

City Chic Zuri Dress, $159.95.

Image: City Chic.

Target Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress, $70.

Image: Target.

Best & Less Chambray Dress, $35.

Image: Best & Less.

Atmos&Here Curvy Eden Pleated Dress, $89.99.

Image: Atmos&Here Curvy, The Iconic.

Portmans Ellie Short Sleeve Midi Dress, $169.95.

Image: Portmans.

Suzanne Grae Textured Print Dress, $79.95.

Image: Suzanne Grae.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Forever New/Sportsgirl/DISSH.

