You'll want to look away from this video. But we can't look away from the truth.

Content warning: This story involves domestic violence.

Horrifying surveillance video has emerged of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs violently assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in the hallway of a hotel. Ventura is known publicly as Cassie, rising to fame in the early 2000s as a popular R&B singer.

In the video, Combs is seen running through the hallway, holding a towel around his waist, determined to catch up to Ventura as she attempts to leave the hotel.

He then throws Ventura to the ground, and kicks her, before picking up the two bags she dropped as she hit the floor. He kicks her again, then drags her along the ground.

When Combs walks away, Ventura stands and heads to the hotel phone. But he quickly returns, shoving his partner, before grabbing what appears to be a vase, and throwing it towards her.

It's harrowing viewing, and should be done with caution, particularly for anyone who has experienced violence, abuse or related trauma. You can view the video here.

The video's release comes a year after Ventura accused Diddy of coercion, physical abuse and rape. No doubt, she was disbelieved by many. Around the same time, several other civil lawsuits characterised him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, with his homes being raided this year by federal agents.

Of the allegations, Combs said: "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."