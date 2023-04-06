'I'm a Celeb's Dicko was confronted about his infamous cruel comment on Idol. He still doesn't get it.'

It was 2003, and Paulini Curuenavuli was just 21 years old. The Fijian-Australian singer was a finalist on Australian Idol, one of the country’s highest rating shows at the time, and was given a platform that aspiring artists could only dream of.

The hopeful was also a fan favourite thanks to her soulful and powerful pipes. But it just took a total of eight seconds for that 21-year-old’s confidence and self-esteem to take its biggest hit in front of a live audience and a whole nation of viewers.

We all remember it, right?

One of the talent show’s judges, Ian 'Dicko' Dickson told Paulini – who was wearing a fun, fitted, gold dress – to "shed some pounds".

"It’s the real world, you should choose more appropriate clothes or shed some pounds. I’m sorry," he said, seemingly without hesitation.

Watch: The time Dicko told Paulini she should 'shed some pounds' on the 2003 season of Australian Idol. Post continues below.



Video via Australian Idol.

Instantly, Dicko became one of the most hated people in Oz.

Fast-forward 20 years and he’s still known the guy who body-shamed a young woman in front of an entire nation. And after being called out for it publicly decades later, it seems he still doesn’t quite get what he did wrong.

One of this year's camp mates on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, Dicko revisited the incident when fellow contestant Domenica Calarco raised the infamous reality TV moment with the Brit. And unfortunately, it seems not much has shifted in his way of thinking over the years that have passed.

Which, honestly, is a darn shame. We really wanted Dicko to live up to the ‘camp dad’ vibes he’s been giving, but alas, it seems it wasn’t to be.

"I've been wanting to ask you this... when you were on Idol and the whole Paulini [thing] with the gold dress, social media wasn't big," asked former MAFS star Domenica.

"I would have been tarred and featured," Dicko said.

When pushed for details of the incident, Dicko continued, "There was a girl on Australian Idol one, 20 years ago – people talk to me about it still. Paulini, beautiful girl, amazing voice. She came on towards the end of Australian Idol when it was massive, 2.5 million [viewers] a show, that's big for Australia.

"She wore a two-piece dress. It looked, it just… didn't look good. And I thought, I went through my mind, 'I could actually shut up because people started to like me now.' That could have been a moment to shut up.

"‘I could shut up or I can do what I said I would do.’ Unfortunately, I said, 'You need to choose more appropriate clothes or shed some pounds.'"