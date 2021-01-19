A years long Australian Idol feud and the infamous gold dress: Paulini's life in the spotlight.

In 2017, Paulini Curuenavuli made front page news.

The singer, who launched to fame on the very first season of Australian Idol, was handed a six-month suspended sentence after she paid $850 to a Roads and Maritime Services employee for a fake NSW driver's licence, despite not being qualified to get behind the wheel.

It's a time that Paulini remembers as "soul-breaking".

Video via Channel 10.

"I did something really silly. I bribed a government official... I bought a fake licence," the 38-year-old told her fellow contestants on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

"I was on my Ls... And I just didn’t want to wait, so I bought a licence. It was soul-breaking and spirit-breaking because I was thinking about my family and how I made my family look, how I made myself look," she continued.

"I just made a really bad decision and I absolutely regret it. So I got a criminal record.

"I got a massive fine. I lost work, like, that whole year after."

When news broke about the incident, Paulini was working on the Australian production of The Bodyguard.

"The worst thing was... I’d just finished a show in Brisbane. I remember it clearly," she recalled.

"I was walking back to my hotel, and I got the phone call. They said, 'Just letting you know, you’re on the front page of the paper tomorrow,'" she continued.

"It’s hard to make a mistake for someone who’s in the public eye because people are watching. You’ve got to keep going. You can’t let this break you. And that’s pretty much what I did. All of my gigs after The Bodyguard – all cancelled."