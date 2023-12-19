‘It’s our second Christmas since my husband died.'

It was only 18 months ago. The knock on the door, the sitting down opposite to my three children on our pale green couches. My voice faltering, my hands shaking. "Your father has died", I say. Simply. Outright. Not really believing or owning the words as they tumbled from my mouth.

"Nooooooo," wails my thirteen-year-old getting up and pacing around the room. The sobs. The obvious shock, the grief pouring out of them instantaneously like a stream. Loud crying, my arms not big enough to hold all three. No pause. No break. It is final. "How will we ever get through this?" I ask myself.

The days after losing someone close to you are like entering a time zone that no one else can comprehend unless they have been there. The minutes tick by, and the world is the "same", but you feel zoned out, peppered with intense electrodes of panic that prod, like a stick sending multiple shock waves through you.

The panic represents the knowledge that you will never see that person again. You will never hear them laugh, have a talk, have a fight, take a photograph, send a text, or share a Christmas. It is big and little all rolled into one. And when you have children to support in grief, you don’t have the time or space for your own. The minutes tick by in those weeks.

After the funeral, there is a silence. No one feels joy, no one wants to eat, no one wants to do anything, and no one sleeps. The children become ratty and irritable, anxious and tired. They argue. They don't want to go back to school.