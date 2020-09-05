'My husband died suddenly and left me a single mum. I've since learnt 2 lessons about grief.'

My perspective on grief has changed so much in the last three years.

In those early days I was determined for grief not to get the better of me. It was as though I was in my very own version of Survivor. And I was not only going to win at grief, I was going to smash it to smithereens!

I was back working at weddings within four weeks of my husband’s death. I took my daughter on an eight week trip to Cambodia for my very own Eat, Pray, Midlife Crisis experience, I walked 40 kilometres in one day for charity, bought a house and attended every family or friend event with a big smile plastered on my grief-filled face.

I attempted to heal with every kind of therapy under the sun. Each time I politely asked if they could heal me, but to do it as quickly as possible because this grief thing was kind of ruining my vibe.

Of course, I googled the hell out of grief and became an expert on the stages and then I treated my grief like a checklist – denial, tick, bargaining, tick, anger, tick, hang on I’m almost at acceptance, tick, tick, tick!

Not one thing was going to get in the way of me living my best damn life, not even a dead husband.

After year one I thought I was almost there, that I was done with grief. After all, I’d put on a winning performance. You should have seen the smug look on my face as I waited patiently for my grief immunity idol. Instead, one year ticked over and I fell into a huge grief like hole that almost swallowed me. I was confused, fatigued and felt an anger I hadn’t felt before.

And that’s where my first big grief lesson came into play.

Grief is not linear.

Grief is so far from being linear that as quickly as you can find yourself at a stage of acceptance, even the most minor trigger can send you back kicking and screaming to denial all over again. It can be as simple as hearing a sad song, dealing with an upsetting situation at work or even doing the dishes on a random Wednesday night, suddenly wishing they were there.

Another big lesson I’ve learnt is that my grief is not something to be completed or ticked through.

Whether I like it or not, grief is something that will be with me for life. It’s simply what happens when you lose someone you love so much. Grief isn’t something to be ticked off because our love for that person will always continue - it doesn’t matter how long ago their death occurred, our love for them will always be there, and so will our grief.