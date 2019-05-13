Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Former Married at First Sight star Davina Rankin has announced she’s pregnant.



GET EXCITED.

There’s a Married at First Sight baby on the way!

Former Married At First Sight contestant Davina Rankin has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The 28-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Jaxon Manuel, who she met after appearing on the reality show.



“This year Mother’s Day was just that tiny bit more special. Especially knowing a little baby Manuel is due to join the family on November 19,” the model and personal trainer wrote on Instagram.

“I tell you it’s been a LONG three months keeping quiet for Jaxon and I, but we are so happy to finally be able to yell our exciting news from the rooftops. Our hearts are overflowing with love.”

Speaking to NW magazine following the announcement, Davina admitted that her pregnancy has been rough, with morning sickness causing her to lose six kilos.

“I haven’t felt too beautiful lately, it’s been a very long three months,” she explained. “I’m throwing up all day.”

2. Oh. Kris Jenner completely forgot about one of her daughters in her Mother’s Day tribute.



On Mother’s Day social media is very busy.

Mothers and daughters share their favourite photos with the important women in their life, usually accompanied with some form of meaningful caption.

But… Kris Jenner isn’t a regular mum.

Posting to her Instagram on Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner dedicated a tribute to her four beautiful daughters.

The only problem is that she has five.