Over the weekend, beauty influencer James Charles experienced an intense and dramatic fall from grace.

Within days, his Instagram following fell from 16.2 million to 15.5 million, with Kylie Jenner the latest name to remove herself from his following.

His YouTube account shed 500,000 viewers.

It was all sparked because of a 43-minute long video from his former friend and fellow beauty influencer, Tati Westbrook, in which she outlined why she was ending her friendship with the 19-year-old.

It has attracted 33 million views and counting and does not hold back. The video is titled “Bye Sister” and starts with a montage of Westbrook supporting and building Charles up from previous videos – encouraging people to buy his products and support his channels.

The friendship breakdown was sparked by Charles publicly endorsing vitamin company SugarBearHair, which is a direct competitor of Westbrook’s brand Halo Beauty.

Westbrook tells the camera she let Charles get away with his behaviour in the past because he is “young” and “maybe he just needed to grow up.” She explains her beef with him has many layers and this betrayal was just the tipping point.

“Get off your high horse and have some respect. You don’t have any for the people who are in this industry and that’s the sad fact.”