People think Cynthia Nixon just subtly picked a side in that Sex And The City feud.

In the last month, the friction between Sex And The City co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker reached boiling point.

Cattrall, 61, shared an Instagram post after her brother’s death on calling Parker, 52, a “hypocrite” and demanding she “stop exploiting our tragedy to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Needless to say, Cattrall had just set alight one of the biggest celebrity stories of the year. The rumours of her “feud” with Parker had been swirling for two decades, and there was recently reported to be conflict over Cattrall rejecting Parker’s requests to film a third Sex And The City movie, but never before had things gotten so nasty.

Parker tried to throw a fire blanket over the whole kerfuffle, telling People magazine there “was no fight”.

And other than Chris Noth having a classic Mr Big response to the feud – by staring blankly and winding up his car window – and actor Jason Lewis, who played Samantha Jones’ lover Smith Jerrod, declaring himself to be Team SJP, most cast members kept quiet.

But it appears that was just the calm before the storm.

Because then, almost three weeks later, Cynthia Nixon (who plays Miranda Hobbes) went and posted this.