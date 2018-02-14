Chris Noth's response to the Sex And The City feud is peak Big.

Chris Noth has responded to the very public feud of his former co-stars in characteristic Mr Big fashion.

While sitting in the back seat of a car, the 63-year-old actor was approached by TMZ for comment on the feud.

“How would Mr Big react to this fight to Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker?” he was asked.

He said nothing, staring blankly out the window, the tiniest of smirks across his face as the window rolled all the way up.

Just as Mr Big would.

The TMZ video comes just days after Kim Cattrall tore apart her relationship with her former co-star on Instagram. Days earlier, Parker had publicly expressed sympathy for Cattrall’s family following the death of her brother.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” she wrote on Sunday, adding that her co-star’s “continuous reaching out” served as a “painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” she wrote.

“So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Fans of the cult show first became aware of the feud between Parker, 52, and Cattrall, 61, after it was revealed a third Sex and the City would not be going ahead late last year. However, it’s believed the bitterness between the two actresses has been going on for years.

In fact, according to an article in The New York Post – the link of which was posted in Cattrall’s scathing take down of Parker – it started almost as soon as the HBO show began filming in 1998.

The piece alleges Parker was jealous of Cattrall and by the end of the show’s filming, six years in, Parker’s reign on set as ‘Queen Bee’ was so strong “no one would talk to Kim… not even in the make-up room.”

Sarah Jessica Parker is yet to respond to Cattrall’s very public call out.