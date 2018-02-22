Another former cast member has picked a side in the Sex And The City feud.

Excuse us but the Sex And The City Feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica-Parker has taken another unexpected turn.

Another former cast member has chimed in with an unexpected response.

Jason Lewis aka Smith Jerrod was on the US morning show KTLA 5 earlier this week to promote his new movie Half Magic. Of course, all anyone wanted to ask him about was the SATC blow up.

The actor played Samantha Jones’ lover in the series and first film. Kim of course played Samantha.

But it was what he didn’t say that really spoke volumes.

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all,” he said at first.

When pushed, he elaborated a little further.