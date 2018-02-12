Inside the 20 year "feud" between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Almost a week after confirming her missing brother had been found dead, Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall hit out at her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” she wrote on Sunday, adding that her co-star’s “continuous reaching out” served as a “painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now”.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend,” she wrote.

“So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

While many became aware of the feud between Parker, 52, and Cattrall, 61, after it was revealed a third Sex and the City would not be going ahead late last year, the bitterness between the two actresses has been going on for years.

In fact, it started almost as soon as the HBO show began filming in 1998.

The rivalry between the two is documented in a New York Post story, a link to which Cattrall provided in her Instagram take-down of Parker.