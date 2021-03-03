Getting cramps after sex? Here's 8 things that could be causing it.

You know what you don't need in your life? Painful sex. Honestly, we all have too much other s**t to worry about.

Yet, there are heaps of poor gals out there who experience this all the time. And the pain and cramps can end up lasting anywhere from a few minutes to a couple of hours, days, or even weeks.

Sigh.

The most annoying part? There's no one reason as to why you might be experiencing cramping and pain after sex.

In fact, there are lots of reasons why women experience cramps after intercourse - so many that it's even got a fancy name for itself: dyspareunia.

The potential causes can be a little scary and confusing and there are so many underlying conditions and diseases that it could relate to.

But - we got you, friend. If you're one of these women who regularly feels like your body wants to kill you after having a lil bit of steamy time, you've come to the right place.

To suss out everything we need to know about post-sex cramps, we spoke to a gynaecologist and asked him for the most common causes behind it.

1. Orgasms.

Yes! This is a thing. Your orgasms can really do a number on you.

Y'see, before, during and after having an orgasm, all your muscles pretty much tense up - especially in your pelvic area. This can cause them to spasm and cramp. Fun!

"During orgasm, it is common to feel very strong rhythmic contractions of the pelvic floor muscle and some women swear they can feel the uterus contract as well," explains Associate Professor Gino Pecoraro, President of the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (NASOG).

"This is important to help squeeze the increased blood flow out of the lower genital tract which has occurred during the excitation phase of the normal sexual response."