ASK AN EXPERT: From painful sex to discharge, a gynaecologist answers your pressing questions.

If anyone tells you that your vaginal odour is not normal or differs from what they consider to be ‘standard’, then you should douche THEM right out of your life.

Vaginal odour can, worst-case scenario, reflect an underlying pathology which needs medical attention. It may herald the presence of an uninvited ‘guest’ such as an infection that has set up home in your vagina, so if you are concerned you should see your doctor.

‘Are feminine-wash products necessary for genital hygiene? If not, what should women use instead?’

When it comes to medical advice and theories that are popularised online these days, there is not much that surprises or shocks me. I will, however, make an exception for the growing list of objects/substances/toxic agents women are told to insert into their vaginas. All that nonsense talk of ‘cleansing’, ‘detoxing’, ‘purifying’ — lordy! They advocate for the insertion of jade eggs, cucumber scrubs, vaginal glitter. Hell, I’ve even seen Vicks VapoRub put forward as a worthy vaginal occupant!

Wrong. Wrong. Wrong.

As the amazing Canadian gynaecologist, Dr Jennifer Gunter, says, 'the vagina is a self-cleaning oven,' and it looks after it's cleaning all by itself. Feminine wash products are not necessary and should not be used. These products are in fact harmful to the vagina. Disruption of the normal vaginal ecosystem through use of these products can actually lead to the development of vaginitis.

‘What does normal vaginal discharge look like? How often should it occur?’

I know I am getting repetitive here (sozzy!) but when it comes to vaginal discharge, there is again no ‘normal’. In fact, there is such a natural variation in discharge from woman to woman, day to day, cycle to cycle, that it can be hard to distinguish normal from abnormal at times.

But let me try to set up a framework for what you should expect. The starting point is understanding that the vagina is meant to be ‘wet’. Indeed, discharge is the expected by-product of the natural process that keeps everything functioning as it should.

For a woman of reproductive age, normal vaginal discharge consists of 1–4 ml of fluid per 24 hours. Now, if you were to put this volume of a visible fluid in a syringe and discharge it onto a pad or liner, you’d see that it can actually look quite significant in amount.

The discharge itself can be white, transparent or yellowish. It can be thick or thin. It is commonly — but not always —odourless. It can also be more noticeable at times, such as around ovulation or during pregnancy.

‘Since giving birth, I feel like my vagina is weaker than it used to be. What can I do about it?’

The vagina is an astonishing bodily organ. It is the organ of sexual intercourse for women, and it also has the ability to increase its usual diameter of 2.1–3.5 cm to accommodate a baby’s 11–12 cm diameter head at delivery. This will, obviously, cause changes.