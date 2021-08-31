"Craig Kelly, don’t you dare ever text me again."

I hope Craig Kelly doesn't take this the wrong way. I really do.

But there is not a single person in the whole of Australia I would want a text message from... less. Do you understand me. Not a single soul.

On Friday morning, as I was sitting down to start yet another f**king day working from home, I received a text message.



To be clear, there are three (3) people who are permitted to text me.

My mum, because she needs to know why the sound on her Zoom isn't working.

My twin sister whose text messages almost always begin with "meant to tell you..." and yes sweetie go on.

And Shopify. Because my inflatable bath is on its way and I need to be across that.

The United Australia Party, you'll notice, is not on that list.