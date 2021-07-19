Every single question you have about COVID vaccines and your period, answered.

COVID has drummed up over 5.9 trillion search queries in Google since it arrived in our lives a year ago. And for good reason: it's a rather confusing disease that has triggered a pandemic and a global dash to generate a vaccine.

While we've hit the milestone of developing not one, but multiple vaccinations fit for the job of staving off COVID-19 symptoms and lessening the spread of the virus - there are some questions around the symptoms we should expect after getting jabbed.

And we have specific questions around COVID vaccines and... periods.

Why? Well, there have been murmurings of late periods, breakthrough bleeding and periods coming back for people who have already gone through menopause.

So, before we all got ahead of ourselves, we checked in with the experts to get the scientific response to your burning COVID-period questions.

Can the COVID vaccine mess up my cycle?

In short, it potentially can. But if it does, it's more of a nuisance than a concern.

According to Dr Imaan Joshi, "Based on current evidence, there does not seem to be an increased risk of menstrual issues and any that may occur are temporary and mild after any of the vaccines."

The evidence referred to is a small amount of overseas studies and anecdotal evidence, as there hasn't been a whole lot of research into the COVID vaccine's impact on cycles yet.

"Expert guidance at the moment is still that the risk of a heavier than normal period should not deter women from getting vaccination, as any issues are usually temporary and mild with no effect on fertility," Dr Joshi added.

In terms of overseas data that we have (as there are not enough vaccinated individuals in Australia yet to draw data from), there was an article published this month in the UK. Within it, almost 4000 British women reported period irregularities after a COVID vaccine - and that included Pfizer, Astra Zeneca and Moderna patients in the mix.