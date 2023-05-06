Who was booed by the crowds, and all the other biggest moments from King Charles' coronation.

The coronation of King Charles is an event that has the nation divided.

Some are keen to celebrate – whipping up a batch of scones and dolloping on the cream and jam. And for others, it's just another Saturday. A Saturday where we'll head off to sleep with a new King of Australia.

Watch the Mamamia Out Loud hosts discuss all the royal things they're not allowed to. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

For those who aren't dialling into the live stream, we've rounded up the biggest moments for you to scroll through in one handy spot.

Prince Harry snuck into the coronation.

For those watching the live stream, you would have seen royal family members wander into Westminster Abbey ready to sit down for the proceedings. We saw Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. We saw Zara Philips and her husband, Mike Tindall. But we didn't see Harry.

Within the next minute, cameras flashed to the seating area, where Prince Harry was patiently sitting in the third row.

It seems he snuck into the ceremony – perhaps to avoid attention.

Image: Getty.