Why is everyone googling Rose Hanbury? The rumoured 'other woman' coming to the Coronation.

The coronation is merely hours away, and that means the internet is laser-focused on all things royal. And this time it's not Harry and Meghan the world is frantically googling, but actually, Rose Hanbury.

If that name doesn't ring a bell, then you must not be knee-deep in royal gossip, because obviously she is Prince William's mistress and Princess Kate's, er, ex-best friend.

Well, at least if British tabloids are anything to go off.

She made headlines in 2019 when reports emerged that the Princess of Wales had had a "terrible falling out" with one of her closest friends, Rose Hanbury.

Whilst it was believed she was slowly being "phased out" of the royal's social circle, it looks like she's back in the good books.

Here's what we know.

Who is Rose Hanbury?

You might feel like you have seen her before and that's only because she has an uncanny resemblance to Princess Kate.

Rose is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and is married to David who is the Marquess of Cholmondeley.

He is 23 years older than his wife, at 62 years old.