Yes, this is the coronation of Charles AND Camilla, and yes, she gets a crown, too.

King Charles III isn't the only one getting a fancy new crown and title at the May 6 coronation.

His wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is also scoring herself a shiny promotion (to match her very own shiny new crown).

But what exactly that means for Commonwealth warrants teeny bit more explaining.

Let's grab a scone and dive on in, shall we?

Is Camilla queen... or queen consort?

When Charles became King of England after the death of his mum, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022, Camilla instantly became queen consort. But with the official coronation, she's dropping the 'consort' and making her queenly status a no-strings-attached situation.

The proof is right there in the official invitation, which reads, "The Coronation of Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla."