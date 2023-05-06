Absolutely all of the celebs at King Charles' coronation.

World leaders, dignitaries, and a top assortment of celebs are filling into London’s Westminister Abbey as King Charles III prepares to officially take the throne.

In an extravagant ceremony not seen since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, 2,200 have been invited to the event.

With security tight, guests began arriving hours before the show in which Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will both be crowned.

