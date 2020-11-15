"That's when I lost it." Constance Hall was told her husband Denim was likely gone, forever.

Sitting on her bed with a girlfriend, Constance Hall was discussing how much she loved her husband.

"Do you think Denz is your soulmate?' her friend asked.

"100 per cent," Constance replied. "I, 100 per cent, do."

Soon after, they heard a familiar voice yelling from another part of the house. Constance had realised she didn't know where her husband, Denim Cooke, was. His son Zeyke, 16, told her his dad had gone on a motorbike ride with his mates.

And now one of those mates was yelling her name.

"He was like 'Con, Con!' and I was like 'who's that? Is that Richard?'" Constance told Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

"I went down and I looked down at him, and he's a larrikin, a real motorbike riding friend and he's always joking and he's always in good spirits, and he looks very different."

Richard said Denim had been in a motorbike accident, coming off his bike and sustaining a number of serious injuries.

"I was in shock. Zeyke started walking towards us, Zeyke doesn't have a mum, and I just didn't know whether I wanted to be with Zeyke or find out what was going on," Constance explained.

"I said, 'just tell me, what, is he dead?' and Zeyke started shaking his head and going 'no, no, f***king no'. The whole moment just gives me goosebumps and makes me feel so sick."

Thankfully, Denim was alive. But he was not in a good way: He had broken his back in four places, broken seven ribs, broken his shoulder and foot and sustained two punctured lungs in the August 16 accident. And then there was his brain.

Rushing to the scene, Constance said it was like a movie. A helicopter was on its way to transfer Denim from Margaret River to a hospital in Perth, but paramedics and police were already there.

"I was wearing a big fur coat, no shoes and a little summer dress under it. I felt like I was watching myself running down the street and pushing through everyone.

"I just saw his legs and they were grey. They had no colour in them. I saw them wheeling him and I was like, oh my god. He looked like a corpse, you know? And they were wheeling him to the ambo. They have to get you stable before they put you on the plane. They were just trying to get him stable."