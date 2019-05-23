Then 'parent sex' happened. Constance fired off a quick, brutally honest post about what sex really looks like for new parents. She posted it on Facebook and got on with the rest of her day.

“We had 'parent sex' yesterday," the now infamous post read. “You know what parent sex is, it’s that 3.5 minutes you get in between changing nappies and making food, where you notice that all of your kids are pretty distracted, “Where you realise it’s been almost a month since you banged and are starting to feel like flatmates, “Where your husband’s seduction consists of one finger pointing towards the bedroom and the other hand on his dick, “Where you position the bed to have one foot against the door because for a loud bunch of kids, yours can be pretty quiet when they’re sneaking up on people, “Where no matter how hot it is you chuck the doona on top of yourselves in case someone manages to barge through and catch mummy and daddy doing 'yoga' in bed, “It’s a pretty romantic scene really, listening to Iggle Piggle in the background, knowing your days are numbered when you hear the ad break. “Men are amazing and impressive creatures, by sheer determination, it’s inspiring how one can manage to 'finish' under such circumstances, us women, aren’t always so easy. “All the while gleefully thinking about how much of a sex goddess, vixen you are and how your fella is finally going to stop being an arse for at least a whole day. “Well mine was pretty impressed, even if I just lied there, saggy boobs, baby belly pouch, hairy minge and all, he still thinks I’m amazing.”

The post was immediately picked up by every major news outlet in the country. Suddenly everyone was talking about Constance Hall and her few minutes of fumbling under the doona, with one foot against the bedroom door.

Constance began appearing on morning TV shows and she was interviewed by some of the biggest radio duos in the country.

"That’s when I became a name and from then on people when they were commenting on my articles, weren’t so much commenting on the content, they were commenting about me," Constance explained.

"It became more about me and less about my content."

From then on in she was "the polarising Constance Hall", not a nameless, faceless blogger in a sea of nameless, faceless bloggers.

"The viral thing, I looked at it like a wave. You can either catch it or you can get dumped by it," she said.

"If I had been someone who had just decided to try blogging, I wouldn’t have had enough ammo to catch that wave. But I had so much ammo because I had been writing for so long.

"So I was just pulling them all out - everything, every topic, every style of writing that I’d played with for years - and I was just catching that wave.

“[I was thinking] I’ve got to play my cards right here. I’ve got to keep the momentum going."

That's when Constance did what many have found so unforgivable - she took the opportunity that was presented to her and she ran with it. She didn't claim to be 'blessed' or 'lucky', she didn't run away from the spotlight, she ran towards it, unflinching.

“Then I went viral heaps more times. Ashton Kutcher picked one of my posts up. Ellen’s company wanted to interview me on her website.

"America was taking notice of me and I was like ‘Holy shit, this is f*cking mad’."

Within six months, she had released her first self-published book, Like A Queen. The book was an instant bestseller, with more than 175,000 copies sold in Australia. To give context to the scale of that success, the average book released in Australia sells fewer than 10,000.

***

Three years later, Constance is still riding the wave.

She has another book, Still A Queen, under her belt and a radio show and podcast, The Queen Sesh with Constance Hall and Annaliese. Constance also has a clothing line, Queen the Label.