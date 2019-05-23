I hear Constance Hall before I see her.
There’s a flurry of activity in the grungy Surry Hills dance studio I’m waiting in, and then Constance appears in front of me.
About ten inches from my face.
“I know you, right? We’ve met before?” she asks.
We hadn’t met before. But I definitely felt like I knew Constance.
Like a lot of women in Australia, I had watched Constance’s meteoric rise from small time blogger to one of the most hated women in Australia.
I knew about the frantic, sweaty three-minute sex she had with her ex-husband. I knew what her stomach looked like in those first few weeks after childbirth. I had seen her sitting on the toilet, undies around her ankles, typing away at her phone.
I knew Constance but I didn’t know if I liked Constance.
Watch: Constance Hall speaks to Mia Freedman on No Filter.
If you mention Constance Hall’s name to another woman, you’ll get one of two responses – “I love her” or “Eugh, I hate that woman”. The women who fit into the first category can tell you exactly why they love Constance. They’ll point you towards a blog post she wrote that made them stop feeling guilty about the piles of dirty dishes in the kitchen sink. They’ll say she helped them learn to love their own post-baby saggy boobs. They might pull up their t-shirt, grab the elastic waist of their long, flowing skirt and say “I’m wearing a Mum Tum”.
The women who fall into the second category find it a little harder to pinpoint exactly what they hate about this woman they’ve never met before.
The words ‘loud’, ‘smelly’, ‘unclean’ and ‘bogan’ come up a lot.
These types of insults aren’t new to Constance, she’s been hearing them for years now. Every time she posts on social media or when one of the biggest women’s news sites in the country reports on her, the comments section is instantly flooded with vitriol-laden messages.
Top Comments
I feel she is a bit of both, excluding the loud and smelly part which is plain mean. She definitely tells the truth where others won't, but there's no denying she sets a low bar with some things and is a massive over sharer.
I will definitely agree that she’s polarising!
I have to say that I am someone who really just isn’t a fan. The whole ‘queen’ thing annoys me no end, furthered by Constance’s wearing a crown of flowers to reinforce that deification.
Also, while in no way do I EVER think that everyone has to be perfect at all times, this whole ‘your best is good enough, no matter how crap that best is’ doesn’t sit well with me. The societal wide celebration of utter mediocrity makes it so very easy for people to not try in their lives, and to genuinely believe that if you love your kids hard enough that that’s really all the effort you have to put in to parenting. I know that parenting is hard and frustrating and busy, but the whole ‘just do your best!’ mantra gives so many people an excuse to do so very little and call that their best.
I do honestly feel like the bar just gets set lower and lower these days in terms of what is acceptable behaviour in terms of just being a good human being (that’s not specific to Constance Hall at all, just society in general). I get so frustrated by the multitude of excuses that people give about why they can’t lose weight, or exercise, or keep a cleanish house, or work in a job, or commit to a hobby, or show up on time, or cook a healthy meal, or return a phone call or whatever it is that the person is wanting to do, because it’s so easy to excuse that away with the phrase, ‘I'm doing my best!’ when it’s bloody clear that the person isn’t doing their best at all.
I think your comment pretty much captures why I'm not a fan.
Thank you. I tried my best to put forth my feelings.