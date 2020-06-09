Constance Hall: "Too short, too fat, too loud." I spent my whole life being told I wasn't enough.

My daughter told me she wants to be a vet but she's worried she’s too dumb.

“Right...” I said.

Shall I tell you a story about a dumb kid?

A kid who was so “dumb” she wasn’t able to even read when she was your age, finishing primary school?

Oh she was waaaaay too dumb to even be a writer... how could she when she could barely read?

Publishers told her she was extremely funny but nowhere near publishable.

She loved fashion but had never studied it, loved art but dropped out of art school the day before graduating.

Not only that but she was too short, too fat, too loud.

Modelling agents stopped her on the street and told her if she wasn’t so short she could make a great catalogue model.

Boys told her if she wasn’t so fat she would be girlfriend material.

Her teachers told her if she wasn't so naughty she could have finished high school.

Employees told her if she wasn’t so loud she could have a fantastic career.

Therapists told her if she wasn’t so anxious she could be successful.

If she hadn’t moved around so much or had kids so young, if she'd focused more, saved her money, finished school...

She could have been anything.