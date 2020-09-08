'A miracle he's here.' Constance Hall on her husband Denim Cooke's horrific accident.

Constance Hall describes her heart as being "in two places" lately.

One half lies within her. The other, with her husband, Denim Cooke, who is currently recuperating in a Perth hospital following a serious motorcycle accident.

The Western Australian blogger/author/fashion entrepreneur's 1.3 million Facebook followers have been tracing his recovery through her posts ever since the crash on August 16.

Cooke was riding with a friend when he came off his motorcycle and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

"He did a real number on himself," the former Dancing with the Stars contestant wrote, "with the back broken in 4 places and 7 ribs broken, 2 punctured lungs, a fractured shoulder and broken foot, then infections to fight

"It’s just a miracle he’s here."

Mercifully, his spinal cord was undamaged.

Hall, 36, recently shared that doctors told them it will be a "very long road" to recovery.

"He’s been moved from ICU into the trauma ward, which is awesome, and will be moving to a long-term rehabilitation centre really soon," she wrote.

"His head took a fairly good knock, which of course being an anxiety riddled worst-case scenario kinda girl, I was thinking 'what if he never talks again?' Turns out I was wrong again and you literally cannot shut him up. That, along with the pain meds, messes with his short term and long-term memory quite a bit. Some days it breaks me and others he literally has me and the nurses in hysterics all day."

"We are one."

Hall and Cooke married in January 2018 in Cowaramup, north of the Margaret River.

The couple shares seven children: Billie-Violet, Arlo Love, and twins Rumi and Snow from Hall's previous marriage, sons Zeyke and Sunny from Cooke's, and their toddler son, Raja.

"The thought of losing him has made me realise how much needs to change in our home lives so we can start putting each other first again," Hall wrote nine days after the accident.