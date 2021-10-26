"I can’t stand your parents!" We asked 50 women what they'd say, anonymously, to their partner.

Mamamia's Confessions series asks women to share what they'd say to the people closest to them, if they could do so anonymously. What would you tell your parents? Your manager? Your ex? It could be a secret you've been holding onto for years, or something that's on your mind right now. Nothing is off-limits.

This week, we asked 50 women the one thing they'd say to their partner anonymously. Here's what they told us.

The mental load.

"I wish you would help out around the house more. Putting the bins out once a week and mowing the lawn every few weeks does not make a significant contribution to the general running and maintenance of our house."

"When you’re not doing well I step up, when I’m not doing well, things don’t get done. How is that a fair partnership?"

"When I'm sick, I wish you would look after the house and kids without making it about how difficult it is for you."

"You don't have to wait to be asked to clean the house."

"Just do the f**king dishes. Just do them without joking about it or procrastinating or thinking you’re a hero for doing them. Take that task from my day just every now and then. Just do the f**king dishes."

"Take up some of the mental load. Like actually think ahead! PLEASE! And yes, I work just as hard as you and still have to do EVERYTHING - juggle everything, sacrifice everything. And yes, my job is just as hard!"

Sex.

"Foreplay starts when the sex ends."

"Have more sex with me. The lack of initiation hurts me daily."

"I really do want it but sometimes I feel unattractive or self-conscious"

