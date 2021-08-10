"You're not funny": We asked 50 women what they'd say, anonymously, to their boss.

Mamamia's Confessions series asks women to share what they'd say to the people closest to them, if they could do so anonymously. What would you tell your partner? Your parents? Your manager? It could be a secret you've been holding onto for years, or something that's on your mind right now. Nothing is off-limits.

This week, we asked 50 women the one thing they'd say to their boss anonymously. Here's what they told us.

Management style.

"You micromanaging me while we work from home says more about you and your work ethic than mine."

"Please stop calling me late Friday afternoon, briefing me with a long list of things to do right before the weekend. Please let me enjoy my weekend and brief me on Monday morning."

"You’re doing great but you can’t keep avoiding conflict."

"When you became my boss, I was super excited. But as the months have progressed, I’ve come to really not like my job anymore. You don’t back the team up when other departments try and put us down. You don’t actually understand half our roles and what we do, so how are you to provide support if you don’t try to understand? As someone who is trying to grow within their career, I get nothing from you. You roadblock ideas and you're not keen to get on board with new technologies. I’m uninspired and especially now while working from home, I don’t want to turn my laptop on to work. Please take a step back. Please speak to the CEO and tell him you’re not the right fit for the role. Do the right thing."

"You are an incredible woman who is doing an amazing job. I know (being a school principal) you cop it from parents, teachers, the education department and students but you are doing so well."

"Stop being passive. Say what you think and don’t let dominant personalities in the team overrun and overrule you. You're their boss, not the other way around."