"You blatantly favour her": We asked 50 women what they'd say, anonymously, to their parents.

Mamamia's Confessions series asks women to share what they'd say to the people closest to them, if they could do so anonymously. What would you tell your partner? Your manager? Your ex? It could be a secret you've been holding onto for years, or something that's on your mind right now. Nothing is off-limits.

This week, we asked 50 women the one thing they'd say to their parents anonymously. Here's what they told us.

Parenting style.

"You shouldn't have waited until my mid-thirties to be interested in me and try to be a good parent."

"Why didn’t you teach me about how to manage money and sex? These topics should not be taboo!"

"Teach your son to respect women."

Watch: Our top TV parents. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"I know you tried your hardest and none of our challenges are your fault."

"Thank you for giving up so much for us so we could have the best life you could provide for us. We didn’t have much but you always ensured we were cared for, ate healthy food and had great education opportunities."

"I am not the parent. Please step up and be the responsible one so I can live my life without having to worry about you."

"Thank you for the life you gave me and for all your sacrifices."

"Why do you always find the negative in my decisions and be so critical all the time?"

Image: Supplied.