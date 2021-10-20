'Quick, satisfying and keeps me full until lunch': 17 women on their go-to breakfast.

If someone asked me to pick one meal to eat out for, I'd choose breakfast. There's nothing better than a cafe brekky to start the day - eggs Benedict, avo on toast, pancakes... I love them all.

But on workdays, that's never going to happen. My mornings are rushed, and breakfast is often forgotten about until I'm near the office and need to grab something on the go.

Since working from home, I've had to rethink that and choose a few go-to breakfast options.

I've done the basic bacon and eggs, and cereal with fruit, but as someone who's a bit of a foodie, I'm after something a little more interesting.

To spice up the first meal of my day and yours, I asked 17 women to share their go-to breakfast. Here's what they said.

Michelle.

"I have a smoothie bowl. I prep little zip lock portions of frozen fruit in my freezer so I can whip it out in the morning, blitz it with some almond milk, sprinkle some granola, drizzle some honey, and voila! Easy cafe breakfast at home.

"When I’m feeling fancy I’ll add fresh fruit and coconut on top."

Image: Supplied.