You first heard about them while eavesdropping on a stranger’s conversation on the train. Then, your friend whipped one out over brunch on Saturday morning.

Now, they’re everywhere you turn and all the people in your life seem to have gotten a memo you didn’t. And the bloody ads are following you around on Instagram too, daring you to try one for yourself.

We’re talking, of course, about lip oils.

Lip balm is lovely and, please, don’t go chucking all yours out, but if you’re keen to pump some hydration into lifeless winter lips, look no further than lip oil.

A great lip oil is the hardest working candidate you’ll ever interview for the position of Chief Handbag Lip Product, because they:

Are packed with hydrating oils.

Smell absolutely delightful.

Aren’t as sticky as a lip gloss but still make your lips looks nice and shiny.

Glide over chapped lips like cream over sticky date pudding.

Feel luxurious and special when you put one on.

By now, you’re probably feeling peak FOMO and need to know where to get one of these lip oil things pronto. And we’re here to help.

From $9.99 to $75, here are nine very excellent lip oils we reckon you’ll love.

All you have to do is try your best not to eat them.