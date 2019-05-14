There’s one thing we hate that we have to deal with every single winter and that’s dry, flaky skin.

It’s that time of year when the temperature drops and suddenly, you can draw white shapes into the dry, scaly skin on your parched ankles. And it looks like it’s either a) snowing or b) your body has dandruff everytime you take off your jeans.

We all know the solution to fixing dry winter skin is moisturising, moisturising, moisturising.

But moisturising is boring. In fact, taking the time to put on body moisturiser might just be the most annoying beauty task in existence. Sure, it only takes a few minutes, but like most things that are good for us, it can feel like such a chore.

If this is you, we have good news. What we're about to discuss is the very best body moisturiser hack you'll ever try. Truly, it'll save your scaly winter legs.

This hack is free because it involves using two products you've probably already got stuffed in the back of your bathroom cupboard: