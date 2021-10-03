When Linda Evangelista declared on Instagram that she had been “permanently deformed” by a CoolSculpting procedure, it sent shock waves through the modelling world. Back in the late 1980s and 1990s, the Canadian-born Evangelista was one of the original supermodels and one of the most famous women in the world.

It was Evangelista who said, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day."

Evangelista, mother to a 14-year-old son, Augustin, with French businessman François-Henri Pinault, claimed the procedure had caused her to develop paradoxical adipose hyperplasia. It had sent her into “a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths of self-loathing”. She said it was the reason she had kept to herself for over five years.

