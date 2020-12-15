An identical daughter and 4 years with Johnny Depp: A look into the life and loves of Kate Moss.

Despite being an iconic it-girl of the '90s, Kate Moss is a woman of very few words.

Over her almost 30-year career, the supermodel has kept interviews limited and rarely discusses her relationships or family life.

But because Moss was (and still is) one of the most recognisable faces in fashion, her life outside of modelling has always been of interest.

Including her rise to fame, high-profile relationships and near-identical daughter, here's a look inside the life and loves of Kate Moss.

Rise to fame.

In 1988, at 14 years old, Moss was famously scouted by Sarah Doukas, the founder of Storm Management at JFK Airport in New York.

"I was smoking," the model recalled to Love magazine, according to Harper's Bazaar UK. "I was 14 and I'd just lost my virginity. So I thought I was the bees knees.

"I was in the airport puffing away. I'd got on the plane and then Sarah [Doukas'] brother came up to me and said, 'Have you ever thought about being a model?'"

She was almost immediately signed to the agency.

Four years later, Moss became the face of Calvin Klein after her first boyfriend, Mario Sorrenti, shot the famous Obsession perfume ad.