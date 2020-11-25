A childhood tragedy and once married to Richard Gere: The life and loves of Cindy Crawford.

If someone asked you to name a list of '90s It-girls, Cindy Crawford would more than likely spring to mind.

At the height of her fame, the now-retired supermodel was working with every major fashion powerhouse and gracing the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Elle, regularly.

But before modelling, success and starting her own family, Crawford was just a regular girl from the American Midwest.

Video via YouTube

Her childhood.

Cynthia Ann Crawford was born on 20 February 1966, in DeKalb, Illinois. She was the second eldest of four children and during her early years, had a relatively normal upbringing.