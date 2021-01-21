We're only in the first month of 2021 and Netflix is already blessing us with new reality TV to devour.

Bling Empire is the latest stupidly addictive show to drop on the streaming service and we're already obsessed with it.

The show, which has been dubbed the perfect combination of Crazy Rich Asians and Selling Sunset, follows the lives of a group of affluent Asian American friends living in Los Angeles. The first episode alone is jam-packed with copious amounts of caviar, champagne and diamonds.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Bling Empire here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix

But who are these glamorous characters?

Well, to get you up to speed, here's everything you need to know about one of the key players: self-proclaimed "Queen of Beverly Hills" Christine Chiu.

Who is Christine Chiu?

Christine Chiu was born in Taiwan and raised in Beverly Hills. She graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, with a degree in international business and worked in beauty PR post-university.

In 2006, she married Dr Gabriel Chiu, a 24th direct descendant of the Song Dynasty. The couple share a son also named Gabriel, but better known by his nickname, Baby G.