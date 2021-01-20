Four marriages and astronomical wealth: Everything we know about Bling Empire's Anna Shay.

When it comes to reality TV, Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving.

In recent years, we've watched strangers fall in love on Love is Blind, influencers attempting celibacy on Too Hot To Handle, and the luxurious lives of the Oppenheim Realty Group on Selling Sunset.

Now, Netflix have released their latest present – Bling Empire.

Described as a mix between Crazy Rich Asians, Selling Sunset and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the new eight-part series follows a group of wealthy Asian American socialites in Los Angeles as they throw luxurious parties and spend ridiculous amounts of money.

The show also introduces viewers to a slew of cast members including Anna Shay, the reigning queen of the Asian American social scene in LA.

As we wait to hear whether we'll be getting a second season of Bling Empire, here's everything we know about Anna Shay.

Who are Anna Shay's parents?

In Bling Empire, there wasn't much shared about how Anna Shay got so... rich.

In the show's first episode, cast mate Kane Lim explained: "Anna Shay’s half Japanese and half Russian and super, super wealthy."

He continued: "Her money comes from weapons. Her father sells bombs, guns, defence technology. And it’s worth like a few billion."

Anna, 60, is the daughter of Edward Shay and Ai-San Shay.

Her mother, Ai-San, came from a family who exported pearls. She passed away in 2015.

